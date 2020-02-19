Anti-polio campaign

LAHORE Expresses resolve to make anti-polio drive successful On the second day of the anti-polio campaign in Punjab, a special ceremony was held at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Tuesday with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as the chief guest who also administered the polio vaccine to the children.

While expressing his sheer determination to make the anti-polio campaign a success, Usman Buzdar said the nation would get rid of the decease with joint efforts. “It is my message that everyone should play their role in the success of this campaign,” he added.

During the ongoing anti-polio campaign, a target of administering the vaccine to two crore children has been set and the government will achieve this goal,” he said. In order to protect the future of our nation from disability, the campaign should be moved ahead as a united drive as those nations moved forward and made progress which developed and promoted healthy societies.

The chief minister directed that field teams should ensure that no child was left without administering the polio vaccine. “We have to win the war against polio at any cost,” he vowed.

“Saving innocent children from polio is our joint responsibility as it is our national duty,” he said. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Adviser on Health Haneef Pitafi, Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Muhammad Usman and other officers concerned were also present.