Punjab Junior Tennis begins today

LAHORE: Servaid Punjab Junior Tennis Championship will commence on Wednesday (today) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Tournament Director Rashid Malik, who is also PLTA Secretary and former Davis Cupper, said that players from across the Punjab province will be seen in action in different age categories including boys U-18 singles and doubles, girls U-16, boys U-14, boys U–12 doubles, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8 and boys/girls U-6. Malik thanked the sponsors, Servaid, for supporting the event, which will help in promoting the game at grassroots level.