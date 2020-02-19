close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

Punjab Junior Tennis begins today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

LAHORE: Servaid Punjab Junior Tennis Championship will commence on Wednesday (today) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Tournament Director Rashid Malik, who is also PLTA Secretary and former Davis Cupper, said that players from across the Punjab province will be seen in action in different age categories including boys U-18 singles and doubles, girls U-16, boys U-14, boys U–12 doubles, boys/girls U-12, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8 and boys/girls U-6. Malik thanked the sponsors, Servaid, for supporting the event, which will help in promoting the game at grassroots level.

