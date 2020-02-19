‘What kind of spell did you do’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife from a billionaire British family Jemima Goldsmith shared a meme on her twitter showing Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan and herself.

She shared the picture of a poster after the fashion of Lollywood artwork on her Twitter handle that showed them and the captions read what kind of spell did you do? The post got hugeresponse as within hours it was retweeted by 5,600 times and liked by 31,500 people, while 2,600 netizens commented on it While posting the picture, Jemima observed that: Who doesn’t love a Lollywood poster? Spotted today by a friend in Lahore... Caption: what kind of spell did you do?

In a related tweet, she assured that she does not intend to disrespect anyone but that she genuinely cherish truck art, street art, and Lollywood posters. She said that like other people she, too, found the poster funny.

“Ps. No disrespect intended. Like most of you, I just found it funny. (Plus im a genuine fan of Pakistani film posters, street art & truck art.)” The post got mixed response but most of her Pakistani followers liked it and expressed love, affection, and warmth below her tweet. Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith married in 1995 and parted ways in 2004. They have two sons, Qasim, and Suleman from the marriage.