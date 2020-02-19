Seditious theatre

In a tragic violation of human rights and abuse of civil liberties in India two innocent women were sentenced to prison on charges of sedition. Their only crime was their relationship with a child who staged a drama in a primary school in southern India. It is ironic that a piece of theatre was taken as a crime against the state.

It is gratifying to note that the Indian population has begun to revolt against the fascism of its autocratic rulers. The ruling BJP has lost elections in the province of Delhi at the hands of AAP. It is hoped that the international community will use its influence to curb the assault on civil liberties by the Indian government and restore the secular and pluralistic political order that India was once famed for.

Mahfooz un Nabi Khan

Islamabad