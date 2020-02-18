Four murdered

FAISALABAD: Four persons, including two brothers, were killed in separate incidents here. In the first incident, two brothers Saqib and Kashif of Chak 19 Khona were shot dead by some unidentified assassins when they were sitting in their drawing room. In Malikpur, Shakeel was shot dead by some unidentified killers. Similarly, Kashif was also tortured to death by unknown persons.

TWO COMMIT SUICIDE: Two people committed suicide in separate incidents here. In the first incident, Rizwan Ahmad of Chak 215 committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills over a domestic issue. Married woman of Chak 33/GB Sumera ended her life by hanging herself with a fan.