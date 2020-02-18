7-year-old boy found dead

JHANG: A seven-year-old boy was found dead in the house of his maternal grandfather on Monday.

Muhammad Ahmed Raza was living with his mother in the house of her father in Mohallah Rasoolpura after the separation between his parents. Reportedly, his mother Sajida Parveen, who teaches at a private school, left for her school leaving her son at the house. When she came back she found the main door of the house locked from inside and her son was found dead with torture marks on his legs and neck. According to city police, Sajida had filed a petition against her ex-husband Muhammad Mehboob seeking maintenance for her son. The police sent the body to the DHQ hospital for an autopsy.