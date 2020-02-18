close
BR
Bureau report
February 18, 2020

Health practitioners directed to get registered

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
February 18, 2020

PESHAWAR: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission Dr Maqsood Ali on Monday directed the owners and management of medical centres, health practitioners and midwives to get registered with the commission or face action. He issued the warning at the inaugural ceremony of the newly established two offices of the commission in Bara and Jamrud tehsils of the merged Khyber tribal district. Director Health Services for the merged districts Dr Niaz Afridi, Director Operations Wilayat Shah and others were also present. Dr Maqsood Ali said to get registered with the commission in a month was mandatory.

