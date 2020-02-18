Transfers, postings in NHA

Islamabad:National Highway Authority (NHA) has issued order of transfers/postings of 88 officers and officials on Monday, aiming to further improve the performance of the authority.

The individuals served at their respective posts for long. It was stated that transfers and postings will bring about positive change in administrative affairs of the Authority, said a press release.

These officers/officials include Abid Hussain Turi Assistant Director, Iftikhar Hussain Superintendent, Muhammad Khan Superintendent, Muhammad Sharif Superintendent, Muzaffar Ali Superintedent, Altaf-ur-Rahman Superintendent, Malik Muhammad Amer Superintendent, Nazma Aftab Superintendent and Yasmeen Rashid Superintendent, Azmat Hussain Ranjha Assistant Private Secretary Nasir Iqbal Assistant Private Secretary, Abdul Wahab Sheikh Inspector and Muhkumdin Sahito Inspector. The other officials who transferred were office Assistants.