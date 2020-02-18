Obituary

Islamabad:All Pakistan-China Friendship Association (APCFA) President Attia Ayub Qutub, wife of Syed Ayub Qutub and mother of Syed Kashif Haider Qutub passed away Sunday evening in Islamabad, says a press release.

The funeral procession will be carried out today (February 18) from House no. 41 Bhittai Road, F-7/1, at 3 p.m. and ‘Namaz-e-Janaza’ will be offered at H-11 Graveyard, at 3:30 p.m.‘Qul will be on February 19, at her residence at 4 p.m. and ‘dua’ will be offered at 5:30 pm.

She passionately led the APCFA in the past three years since she was elected president in 2017. The APCFA founded by her father Ambassador Mumtaz A. Alvie in 1978, is the pioneering association set up to promote people to people friendship between Pakistan and China. It has been working for over four decades to strengthen cultural and social ties between the two countries. She was immensely respected and appreciated by her friends in China and Pakistan. She led a Pakistan delegation to Beijing to hold a ‘Pakistan Youth Cultural Exchange Week’ in Beijing in October 2019 as part of celebrations for 70th anniversary of founding of People’s Republic of China.

She also produced a documentary film on Journey of Pak-China friendship ‘Hum Aik Hain’ in September 2019. Attia Qutub was also an environmentalist and practiced environmental education with the NGO Piedar in schools all over the country.