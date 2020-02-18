Dawoodi Bohra community organises annual Kunuz programme

Islamabad:Amidst an array of vibrant colours and positive vibes, the Dawoodi Bohra community organised the annual Kunuz programme, says a press release.

It was a culmination of different events and activities which served to showcase the immense talents and skills that women are endowed with. As craft-makers, culinary experts, interior designers, visual artists, authors - the list is endless! Thus, this event came into being under the auspice of His Holiness Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin - the community’s spiritual leader - who desired to provide a platform for women to showcase their diverse skills and talents. It was his vision to facilitate women by creating market linkages so that their work is up-scaled and they are financially empowered in their endeavours, says a press release.

As a community, Dawoodi Bohris have always emphasized upon women empowerment and kept their wellbeing at the forefront, in recognition of their pivotal role in properly maintaining the social fabric and upholding family values. In due recognition of the immense efforts, creativity and ingenuity of women, whether young or old, Kunuz is quintessentially a celebration of women. As homemakers, professionals and entrepreneurs - each woman has an inspirational story to share. It is events like these that allow us to acknowledge the unsung heroes around us.