Body found

LAHORE:A body of an unidentified man was found in fields in Sundar police limits. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. Some passersby spotted the body near Dera of Saeed Gujjar in Sultan Kay village and informed the police. Police reached the scene and collected forensic evidence. Police said body was three days old and it seemed the victim was a drug addict. Further investigation is under way.
