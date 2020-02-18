close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

Body found

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

LAHORE:A body of an unidentified man was found in fields in Sundar police limits. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. Some passersby spotted the body near Dera of Saeed Gujjar in Sultan Kay village and informed the police. Police reached the scene and collected forensic evidence. Police said body was three days old and it seemed the victim was a drug addict. Further investigation is under way.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore