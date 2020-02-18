close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

PU joins excavation

Lahore

Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

LAHORE:A team of professionals under the supervision of Punjab University’s Department of Archeology chairman has joined the ongoing scientific excavation at Dillu Roy, a rich archaeological site, located in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to initial observation of antiquities/objects collected from surface and excavation, the experts suggested that the site could be a centre of Buddhist civilisation in Punjab like “Sirkup City” in Taxila. The significance of the site in context of Gandhara Civilisation and its extension in Southern Punjab shall be understood in a better way through the present archaeological excavation. The excavation project is being headed by Muhammad Hassan, Deputy Director, Southern Circle, Directorate of Archaeology, Punjab.

