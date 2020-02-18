Traffic E-Payment App on the cards

LAHORE:Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastgir has said E-Payment App is a significant effort for the convenience of the citizens who now will not need to go to banks for payment of challan money and they will not go to traffic police offices to get their papers back. By submitting the challan money online through E-Payment App”, they will be able to collect their papers from the traffic police personnel on the spot, which will save their and resource, the IGP said.

He directed the CTO Liaquat Ali Malik to start test run of “E-Payment App” at the earliest in light of the results of the test run, make sure to start this App in other sectors too. He said effective use of modern technology and introduction of new projects for the convenience and guidance of citizens should continue and during the course of duty, citizens should be treated with courteous behaviour so that relations between the police and the public can be improved and strengthened.

He said this after inauguration of a newly-constructed building of traffic sector New Anarkali. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed and CTO Liaquat Ali Malik were present on the occasion. The IG reviewed the working of different branches after the inauguration of the building. Giving briefing on the project, the CTO said this App is integrated online with all other relevant entities and will remove unnecessary hassle for paying the challan money. He said initially this App is being launched as a test run in the traffic sector New Anarkali. On this point, he informed the IG about the working of different branches of the new office.

PSCA: Punjab Safe Cities Authority has extended its scope of E-Challan and now KPK Registered Vehicles will also be receiving their traffic violation tickets at their given addresses. Chief Operating Officer, PSCA, Akbar Nasir Khan said PSCA has got KPK Excise Department Registered Vehicles data. Now violators will be receiving their E-Challan tickets in their houses now. KPK registered vehicles will be under PSCA’s radar like Punjab and Islamabad Register vehicles, he added. Traffic violators will be challaned under motor vehicle ordinance and rules. Citizen can submit their Challans in any branch of Bank of Punjab and Nation Bank of Pakistan. Akbar Nasir said that authority has written letters to other provincial governments for their respective excise record so that E-Challan of their vehicles may be sent to registered addresses.

ACCIDENTS: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 990 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, 11 people died whereas 1,099 were injured. Out of this, 662 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 437 minor injured were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams, reducing burden on hospitals.

Security: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Rai Babar Saeed has said police are all set to provide foolproof security to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arriving in the City on Tuesday (today).

According to a security plan, more than three thousand police officers and officials including six SPs, 30 DSPs, 71 SHOs and 302 Upper subordinates have been deputed for the security of UN delegation during. DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed visited Lahore Airport and other important places of the City to review security arrangements being made by Operations Wing in collaboration with related departments.

arrested: Police (Sadr division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 223 criminals and recovered 35 pistols, 6 rifles, 1 gun, bullets, more than 29-kg charas, 10-grm ICE and 190 litres of liquor. Sadr division SP Syed Ghazanfar Ali had directed DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly, Sadr division police busted 9 gangs and arrested its 23 members along with recoveries worth more than 14 lakh and 70 thousand rupees from them.