NA passes Anti-Money Laundering Bill 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday passed Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill 2020 and two other bills with majority vote.

The NA also referred one bill to the relevant committee and adopted a resolution to extend an Ordinance. The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved the Surveying and Mapping Bill, 2019; the Foreign Exchange Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the House. All three bills were passed by the House with majority vote.

A bill — the United Nations (Security Council) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 — was referred to the relevant committee after its introduction in the House. The House adopted a resolution to extend the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Ordinance, 2019 for a further period of one hundred and twenty days with effect from February 27, 2020.

The resolution was presented in the House by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz presented the report of the Committee on the Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, a member of the Committee Faheem Khan presented report of the Committee on Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan presented the annual report of the National Economic Council for the Financial Year, 2017-18.