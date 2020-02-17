Missing girl found dead in Hangu

HANGU: A minor girl, who had gone missing a day earlier, was found killed in Sarukhel village in Thall tehsil on Sunday, police said.

Briefing the media, the In-charge of the Hangu Police Station Mujahid Hussain said the victim, eight-year-old Madiha Bibi, went missing on Saturday evening and her relatives searched her everywhere but did not find her. He said that next day they found her bullet-riddled body in a deserted area of Sarukhel village, adding the body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hangu for medico-legal formalities.

The cop said, “The doctor has confirmed that the victim was molested before she was killed.” Meanwhile, her relatives and residents of Sarukhel village blocked the Doaba Road in protest against the murder of the minor girl. They demanded the government to arrest the culprits within 24 hours and award exemplary punishment to them.

After inspecting the crime scene, District Police Officer Shahid Ahmed Khan held talks with the protesters and convinced them to reopen the road. The grandfather of the victim, Umar Wahid, said that they had no enmity and registered the case against unidentified accused.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi took notice of the incident and directed the police to arrest the killers at the earliest.

An official said that the IGP directed the regional police officer of Kohat and district police officer of Hangu to take immediate measures for the arrest of the killers and constitute a team of experts to investigate and work out the case. The eight-year-old girl was killed and her body thrown in Sarkhel area of Hangu district.