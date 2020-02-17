close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
February 17, 2020

Alipur Farash gets gas supply

Islamabad

 
Islamabad : MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz, Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior inaugurated gas supply line at Alipur Farash Dhok Jabi, says a press release.

Yasir Rafiq, Dr. Aamir Shahzad, Malik Fakhr, Raja Haroon, Raja Zulqarnin were also present at the gas supply line inauguration ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Raja Khurram Nawaz said that Alipur Farash is also part of the federal capital Islamabad but due to the inability of past rulers there was gas problem which the PTI promised to get resolved “today we delivered on our promise,” he said adding the people of the area will see that all the promises made before the elections will be fulfilled soon.

