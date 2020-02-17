close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 17, 2020

New initiatives taken by COMSATS highlighted

Islamabad

 
February 17, 2020

Islamabad : Dr SM Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director COMSATS; attended a high Level meeting at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on the side-lines of the African Union (AU) Summit Meeting, says a press release.

Dr SM Junaid Zaidi highlighted the significance of promoting greater collaboration with countries in Africa and underscored the need to increase COMSATS membership in Africa.

He informed that COMSATS has initiated several programmes in capacity building, grant of scholarships, assisting in establishing S&T-related interventions in member countries. He also highlighted the new initiatives taken by COMSATS in the areas of climate change, sustainable development and fostering partnerships with the United Nations, Commonwealth, European Commission, and international and regional organizations in addressing developmental challenges.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad