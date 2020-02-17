New initiatives taken by COMSATS highlighted

Islamabad : Dr SM Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director COMSATS; attended a high Level meeting at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on the side-lines of the African Union (AU) Summit Meeting, says a press release.

Dr SM Junaid Zaidi highlighted the significance of promoting greater collaboration with countries in Africa and underscored the need to increase COMSATS membership in Africa.

He informed that COMSATS has initiated several programmes in capacity building, grant of scholarships, assisting in establishing S&T-related interventions in member countries. He also highlighted the new initiatives taken by COMSATS in the areas of climate change, sustainable development and fostering partnerships with the United Nations, Commonwealth, European Commission, and international and regional organizations in addressing developmental challenges.