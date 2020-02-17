close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

PHC judge praises Mardan judiciary’s performance

Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

MARDAN: Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Sunday praised the district judiciary and appreciated the efforts of the judicial officials.

According to a statement issued here, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim along with Private Secretary Mohammad Iqbal Khan visited the district courts in Mardan. He reviewed the last year performance of district judiciary and appreciated the efforts of the district judiciary for the dispensation of justice. Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim met the judiciary officials as well.

He advised the judicial officials to decide the cases according to the requirements of the law so that people's confidence in the judiciary is enhanced. Later, he visited the District Bar Association where her received a warm welcome. Addressing to bar association members, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim said lawyers’ profession is respectable. He said the lawyers should guide the court so that there is no hurdle to the dispensation of justice to the people. —Correspondent

