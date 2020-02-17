close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

Junior tennis kicks off today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Some top junior players from 20 different countries are set to compete in the Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior International Tennis Championships 2020 starting from today (Monday) here at the PTF Complex.

Players from Azerbaijan, Japan, Hong Kong, Austria, Russia, Turkey, Chinese Taipei, Great Britain, Romania, Nepal, Italy, China, Iran, Tunisia, Kazakhstan, USA, Malaysia, Korea, Sri Lanka and host Pakistan have signed in for the event.

Top eight seeds include Garayed Haktan (AZE), Muhammad Shoaib (PAK), Covato Matteo (ITA), Ahmed Kamil (PAK), Oomura Sauta (JPN), Giri Aryan (NEP), Zalan Khan (PAK), and Nergizoglu Tuna (TUR), whereas top four girls are Ren Ke (CHN), Cheraghi Dorsa (IRI), Toglukdemir Mina (TUR), Gonlusen Billur (TUR).

