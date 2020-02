New CTO appointed:

THE IG Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of five police officers on Saturday. Umar Farooq has been posted as DPO Jhelum, Hammad Abid as CTO Lahore, Bilal Qayum as Addl SP CRO Lahore, Liaqat Ali as SSP Admin Lahore and Amir Khan Niazi has been posted as Addl SP Sheikhupura. Correspondent