Sun Feb 16, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2020

Man dies in road accident

National

Our Correspondent
February 16, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man died and his six relatives sustained injuries in a road accident near Chak 281/JB. Rizwan Nasir was heading to Gojra from Faisalabad in a vehicle and near Chak 281/JB a speeding tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, Rizwan died on the spot and his wife Kashoom Bibi, his daughter Maryam Bibi and their relatives identified as Qasim Ali, Tahira Bibi, Bushra Bibi and Shahid Ali suffered critical injuries and were rushed to Gojra THQ hospital where the doctors referred them to Faisalabad Allied Hospital. Meanwhile, an old cyclist identified as Altaf died when a tractor-trolley hit him on Toba-Jhang Road near Gojra-Jhang bypass. Meanwhile, Usama Ali of Chak 319/GB was travelling on a motorcycle when another motorcyclist hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. The other motorcyclist also sustained injuries.

