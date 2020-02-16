IGP wants cops to be polite in public dealing

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief Sanaullah Abbasi on Saturday urged police force to be polite while dealing with public.

Addressing a police darbar during his one-day visit to Dera Ismail Khan district, the top cop said the officers should keep their office doors open for subordinates as well as the public. On arrival, the IGP was received by the RPO Imtiaz Shah, DPO Wahid Mehmood and other officials. He planted a sapling to inaugurate the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign in the area. On the occasion, the local police informed the police chief of their problems, on which the IG issued several directives for their solution. Later, a luncheon was also held, where the police chief ate meals along with the policemen.