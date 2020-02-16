close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2020

Martyred havaldar remembered

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
February 16, 2020

LANDIKOTAL: A havaldar of the now defunct Khassadar force, who was martyred in a roadside bomb blast in Landikotal in February 2011, was remembered here on Saturday. The family of the martyred havaldar, Muhammad Afzal, marked his 9th death anniversary. Muhammad Afzal was martyred in a roadside bomb blast near Charwazgai area in Landikotal on February 14, 2011. Abdul Jabbar, the youngest son of Muhammad Afzal recalled the unfortunate incident, saying his father was kind, loving and dutiful person. He said his two uncles had also suffered wounds in the blast.

