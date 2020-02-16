close
Sun Feb 16, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2020

Police school ungraded

Lahore

Our Correspondent
February 16, 2020

LAHORE : Work to upgrade Punjab Police School of Electronics and Telecommunication has been completed.

A police dispensary has also been set up at the Qurban Lines. SSP (Tele) Sadiq Ali Dogar said the telecommunications staff at the school of electronics would be trained on modern lines. Multimedia training courses have been launched through computer labs with new curriculum. Highly trained staff has been hired for training, he said. Medical dispensary staffed by two medical officers is providing best medical facilities to the police personnel, he said. With this addition, he said, police personnel would be able to get treatment for themselves and for their families.

SSP Sadiq Ali Dogar expressed his resolve that all possible steps would be taken to make the telecommunication police a bright face of Punjab police. For the first time, the telecommunication branch has ensured shift system for its employees besides timely promotions, advanced training and easy access to senior officers was also being ensured, he said.

