Sajjad Tafu takes up singing

LAHORE : Presidential award-winning guitarist, musician and composer Sajjad Tafu has now stepped into the field of singing, recording a number songs, including Sahara.

Tafu said, “Singing field has always been very important to me and 50 years ago as a musician when I stepped into the film industry Madam Noorjahan, Mehdi Hassan, Masood Rana Ahmed Rushdie, Ronali and such other singers were the top singers. And I used to mix guitar, mandolin and other instrumental music on their singing vocals. “

“Influenced by them, I also learned the mystery of singing and recorded a song for the first time in 2019 for special children. I also composed the music for this song, which was a new and beautiful experience for me. After which I re-created the words of the brave Shah Zafar and Parveen Shakar in their voice with a combination of Western and Eastern makers which are being broadcasted on various FM channels nowadays,” he said.

He said he recorded more songs by mixing guitar, harmonium, piano, anthem, star and other musical instrument.