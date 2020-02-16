Revive Basant

Basant was a seasonal festival celebrated in Punjab to mark the beginning of spring. People would wear colorful clothes, mostly bright shades of yellow, sing and perform folk dances. Kite flying was also a prominent part of the celebrations, turning Lahore into a global hub for kite flying. In the 2000s Basant became an international event and helped promote Lahore, already famous for its rich culture, as a top destination for tourism.

However, kite flying was banned in 2007 due to an increasing number of deaths and injuries. People from all over Pakistan would love to celebrate the festival of Basant but not at the cost of human lives. It is the government’s responsibility to maintain law and order and to ensure certain safety precautions like prohibiting the use of metal strings etc. Furthermore, open sites like playing fields and parks can be designated for kite flying. Reviving Basant would not only improve the global image of Pakistan but also attract thousands of local and international tourists besides providing enjoyment to our entertainment deprived nation.

M Khalid Kamal

Doha