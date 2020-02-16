Gold prices continue to increase

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market continued bullish trend, as they increased Rs150/tola on Saturday.
According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices rose to Rs90,900/tola. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold moved up Rs129 to Rs77,932.
In the international market, bullion rates registered an increase of $8 to $1,584/ounce.
Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market remained Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
