Gold prices continue to increase

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market continued bullish trend, as they increased Rs150/tola on Saturday.

According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices rose to Rs90,900/tola. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold moved up Rs129 to Rs77,932.

In the international market, bullion rates registered an increase of $8 to $1,584/ounce.

Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market remained Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.