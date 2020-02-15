Japanese calendars exhibition opens

Rawalpindi : Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agricultural University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) in collaboration with The Embassy of Japan and MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan has organised an exhibition of Japanese Calendars 2020, here on Friday.

Matsuda Kuninori, the ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, inaugurated the three-day exhibition together with the Vice Chancellor Arid University Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman and other distinguished guests.

Japanese calendars exhibition is an annual feature of the cultural activities organized by the Embassy and is very popular among the people of Pakistan.

This year, around 90 calendars have been put on display in the exhibition with the cooperation of Japan Calendars Association and various Japanese companies.

The calendars exhibited showcase a vibrant depiction of the Japanese heritage and cultural identity by reflecting images from traditional and contemporary arts, from sports, automobiles, nature, heritage and architecture to Japanese Kimono and Ikebana.

Ambassador Matsuda, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony said that a variety of Japanese calendars have been put on display in this exhibition which represent the beauty as well as the true life image of Japan.

“The purpose for holding this calendars exhibition is to introduce various facets of Japan to the people of Pakistan. Cultural interactions play a pivotal role to foster people-to-people contacts and today’s exhibition is one such effort,” said the ambassador.

The ambassador further added that today’s exhibition not only gives a picture of the socio-cultural development of Japan, but also exhibits the aesthetic features by Japanese calendar artists. “Through calendars, the visitors can imagine Japan so near to their eyes even if it’s far way,” said the ambassador. The ambassador lauded the support and cooperation extended by the MAAP and Arid University for holding this exhibition.

Most of the calendars being displayed are produced by private Japanese companies, and most of them are printed on recycled paper which is a fine example of Japan’s efforts to be eco-friendly.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Qamar Zaman said that exposure of Pakistani youth to the Japanese art, culture and technological exhibitions can go a long way in bringing people of the two countries further closer, and changing the mindset of the Pakistani youth positively for enhancing social harmony and contributing to nation building endeavors. After the exhibition, all the calendars will be distributed to the lucky visitors through lottery that will be conducted later on by the MAAP. The exhibition will remain open for the public till 16 February from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.