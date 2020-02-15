close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
NHA maintains quality management certificate

Islamabad

A
APP
February 15, 2020

Islamabad : International Certification Agency has maintained the certificate of ISO-9001: 2015 for National Highway Authority (NHA) in 2020, due to its excellent performance, which is a source of pride for the Authority.

It is to be recalled that NHA, for the first time, was awarded with ISO-9001:2015 Quality Management System Certificate in 2018, said a press release issued here Friday.

In order to maintain this certificate NHA Chairman Captain (r) Sikandar Qayyum undertook extra ordinary steps. The ISO cell was assigned the important task of maintaining this certificate.

Under the patronage of NHA chairman, this cell worked with devotion which paved the way to maintain this certificate.

