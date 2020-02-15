Supreme Court directs commissioner to furnish report on rusticated boy

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday directed the Lahore commissioner to furnish a report regarding the mental and physical health of a 17-year-old boy who was rusticated by the Aitchison College.

Former chief justice of Pakistan had taken up the matter after the boy, Naveed Munir, had filed an application to the human rights cell of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ch Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan ordered Commissioner Capt (retd) Saif Anjum to arrange passport and other travel documents of Munir so that he could go to a country of his choice for education.

The Aitchison College had rusticated Munir on allegation of perversion and the government, on previous directions of the court, got him admitted to the Divisional Public School.

A representative of the Aitchison College presented a report about the expulsion of the student, accusing him of moral turpitude which made CJP Gulzar Ahmed infuriated. “I have gone through the letters written by the principal about the student. He has accused Munir of involving in immoral activities, the CJP said.

“Do you have any proof to substantiate you allegations. Prima facie these accusations seem to be false, the CJP said to the representative of the college, adding that the institution administration had badly treated the teenage student.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that Aitchison is not the prime institution of the country as it is creating problems in the society. Its students and teachers both are stubborn. He regretted that an attempt has been made to ruin the future of the student because no other educational institution is ready to admit him.

During the hearing, the CJP also took the commissioner to task after he presented a report, suggesting that Naveed Munir was undergoing psychological treatment. The commissioner said the service of an expert psychologist has been hired who had conducted a counseling session with Munir.

Justice Bandial chided the commissioner for not taking care of the student, saying that he was appointed custodian of Munir, but he never went to see him. “Do not act like an officer in the courtroom. Have you ever asked the boy about his needs? It was your responsibility. Look after him like your own son, the CJP admonished him.

“He does not need psychology treatment. He needs love and affection and a congenial atmosphere to become a good human being, Justice Bandial said to the commissioner.

The CJP also addressed the boy and advised him to take care of himself and asked the commissioner to make all necessary preparations to send him abroad for higher education. He encouraged the boy and advised him to concentrate on his education, assuring him that he will be facilitated to go abroad for education.

Munir was living with his stepmother after the death of his father and was clueless about the whereabouts of her real mother who was divorced when he was a baby. His family had abandoned him to grab his costly properties after the death of his father and the former CJP had appointed the Lahore commissioner his guardian about one and a half years ago.