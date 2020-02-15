Greek prince, princess visit SSU headquarters

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece on Friday visited the Special Security Unit Headquarters in Karachi.

A spokesman for the SSU Karachi said their Royal Highnesses Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana were accompanied by His Excellency Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico, Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan, and Ghouse Akbar, Honorary Consul of Spain in Karachi, during the visit.

His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince Nikolaos is first cousin of the King of Spain, nephew of the Queen of Denmark, and godson of the Prince Charles of Britain. DIG Maqsood Ahmed, the chief police security, and members of the Emergency Service Division welcomed the dignitaries on behalf of Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam. The visitors were briefed about the role and the functions of the SSU and were informed that the SSU was Pakistan's only ISO Certified Law Enforcement Unit.

They also witnessed a live demo by SSU SWAT Commandos. They were also shown various facilities at the headquarters. The dignitaries appreciated the professionalism and the crucial role being played by the SSU in maintaining the law and order. HRH Prince Nikolaos also signed the guest book. DIG Maqsood Ahmed presented souvenir to the distinguished guests.