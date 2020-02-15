NAB reply sought on plea in Ashiana case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An accountability court on Friday sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on an acquittal application filed by a co-accused in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme case.
Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the proceedings, wherein jail staff produced Ahad Cheema, Shahid Shafique and other accused. Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to prime minister, also appeared. A counsel on behalf of co-accused Bilal Qidwai submitted an acquittal application under Section 265-K of CRPC.
