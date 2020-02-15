Man dies in motorcycles collision

LAHORE:A man died and a man sustained injuries when two bikes collided with each other in the City Raiwind police limits on Friday. The injured victim was removed to hospital. Further investigation is underway. Police removed the body to morgue.

Safety course: On the directions of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) M-3 Sector Commander SSP Muhammad Ayyaz Saleem, a refresher course “Safety First” has been started for the field duty officers of the sector.

The course will cover safe patrolling procedure, accident handling, collection of evidence from incident scene and U-turn procedure on motorways.

The vision to save the lives of officers through such courses has boosted the morale of the officers dud to which excellent outcome is expected.

security: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit the provincial metropolis on February 16.

CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed and DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed visited a local school where UN chief is expected to administer polio drops to children. Cantt SP Operations Furqan Bilal briefed the officers about the security plan.

The CCPO inspected various parts of the school from a security point of view and issued instructions to the DIG operations.

The UN secretary general will attend a number of programmes during his visit. He will also make tour of historical and cultural sites of Lahore.

open court: On the directions by Inspector General of Police, Punjab, CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed held an open court to listen to the grievances of people.

A number of citizens reached the open court and lodged their problems. The CCPO issued orders to the officers concerned on various applications. Two women complained to the CCPO that merit was not being observed in cases related to them. The CCPO directed the police officer concerned to address their complaint.

A woman complained that she was being threatened by accused. The CCPO directed the police station concerned to take action. During the open court, a few complainants lodged complaints regarding non-registration of FIRs while a few others were not satisfied over recovery process.

Talking to the citizens on the occasion, CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed said that the purpose of holding open court was to get direct knowledge of the problems of the citizens. “Citizens can also visit me daily from 10am to 12pm. I will be holding open courts at the police station level soon,” the CCPO said.

notices: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Liaqat Ali Malik has issued show-cause notices for four patrolling officers and two sector incharges over poor traffic management during his surprise visits on Friday.

The CTO visited Thokhar Niaz Baig, Township, Green Town and Ichhra traffic sectors. He issued show-cause notices for the officers, including incharge Gulberg. Meanwhile, the CTO appreciated the performance of incharge Mall-I and all traffic wardens of the sector.