Protest in support of creation of Seraiki province

MULTAN: Activists of Seraikistan Youth Movement on Friday staged a demonstration in front of the residence of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and demanded creation of Seraiki province.

The activists led by SYM chairman Mazhar Kaat also staged a sit-in in support of their demand. The protestors were carrying placards and banners inscribed slogans for the creation of Seraiki province. The protestors said that the PTI had promised with the people of Seraiki region during the election campaign that the party would make the separate province but the PTI had failed in fulfilling its promise. They said that the creation of Seraiki province was the basic need of the people of this region. SYM chairman Mazhar Kaat said that the PTI had won 90 seats form Seraiki region in the name of making the Seraiki province. He warned if the government does not make the Seraiki province the Seraiki youth would extend their protest to other districts in the region.

‘Extensive arrangements being taken after confirmation of polio virus:’: Extensive arrangements are being taken after confirmation of polio virus here.

In this connection, the authorities have decided launching polio eradication campaign from next Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab Khan while addressing a meeting held to review polio eradication arrangements confirmed that polio virus was present in Multan, which needs taking extraordinary measures to combat with the virus.

The polio virus could be eliminated through successful polio campaign, he said. The alarming polio revelation came into light when sewage samples of residential colony Ali Town were tested in a laboratory and reports found polio virus in sewage water, he said.

He told that the detection of polio cases in Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan was alarming. He said that Ali Town area would be the centre of focus in polio eradication campaign and polio staff had taken special measures to prevent from polio spread. He said that the City District Administration had constituted 2,271 teams for the five-day polio eradication campaign to administer polio drops to 900,000 children below five years of age.

The prime target was administering polio drops to each and every child below than five years of age, he added. He told that 422 additional area incharges were appointed to monitor the performance of the polio teams in the district. All the medical officers posted in 134 union councils would administer polio drops in their respective areas, he informed. The City District Administration had asked the citizens to lodge their complaints on phone number 061-9200902 in case the polio teams unable to approach them, he added.

Child dies of dog biting: A six-year-old child died when a dog bit him at Sher Shah Town here on Friday. Hospital sources said the deceased named Sajawal, son of labourer Sajjad, went out to play at a ground. Suddenly, a dog appeared from somewhere attacked and injured him critically. Later, he succumbed to injuries. The body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for autopsy.