Pakistan values unique ties with Turkey: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday Pakistan values its unique relationship with Turkey and will always stand by Turkish brethren, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He said this while talking to Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, who called on him at the General Headquarters (GHQ) here.

According to the military’s media wing, both the sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration during the meeting.

On the occasion, the Turkish defence minister appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and for standing by Turkey, and pledged the same for Pakistan.