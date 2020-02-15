Zoodkhun Sunflowers win Leisure Leagues women’s tournament

KARACHI: Zoodkhun Sunflowers overcame Kirmen Shaheen in the summit clash after a tough battle to clinch the Leisure Leagues Women Small-sided Football Tournament, which was played at a remote area of Chupersun in Gilgit-Baltistan.

A total of 10 teams participated in the tournament at a place where temperatures fell below freezing point – minus 15 degrees to be exactly, and the field had to be cleared of snow for play.

The scores were level at 1-1 in regulation time. However, Zoodkhun managed to score in the extra time to annex the title. Halima Naseer from Kirmen Shaheen and Komal Amin from Rashit Dadshah were named the players of the four-day event for scoring eight goals each.