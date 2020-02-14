Sports gala kicks off in Jamrud

LANDIKOTAL: The two-day under-21 inter-tehsil sports gala got underway in Jamrud sports stadium in Khyber district on Thursday.

The opening ceremony was held on Thursday, which was attended by deputy commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir, Member Provincial Assembly Shafiq Sher Afridi, Khyber district sports manager Rahed Gul and civil and military officials.

MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi formally opened the sports event, which was being organized by the district administration a in collaboration with the Department of Sports of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to organizers, 250 players from Landikotal, Bara and Jamrud tehsils would take part in the two- day event.