Apex body reviews security situation in KP

PESHAWAR: The security situation in the province, particularly in the merged tribal districts was reviewed in a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee here Thursday.

Governor Shah Farman chaired the meeting, an official handout said. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also present at the meeting along with Corps Commander Lt Gen Noman Mehmood.

Other participants were KP Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi, Principal Secretary to Governor

Nizam-ud-Din, secretaries Home & Tribal Affairs and Relief and heads of the other law-enforcing agencies.

The participants were briefed about the progress made to extend administrative, judicial and police structure to the merged districts.

The provision and utilization of development funds in the merged areas and special package to compensate the affectees of Waziristan for the material losses that they suffered were also discussed, the handout added.

The Governor said on the occasion that the people of the merged tribal districts have rendered great sacrifices for the motherland.

He added that the government was taking pragmatic steps to address their sense of deprivation.

He called for executing the public welfare projects to provide all basic facilities to the people of the former tribal areas.

203 graduates get degree at UoP's 2nd BS-Convocation

A total of 203 graduates were awarded degrees and 22 gold medals at the second BS convocation for the graduates of the University of Peshawar of the sessions 2012-2016 on Thursday .

Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Asif Khan was the chief guest. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Johar Ali, Registrar Yurid Ahsan Zia, Controller Examinations Dr Fazle Hadi and others were present on the occasion. The parents of the graduates attended the convocation as well.

The vice-chancellor in his address said the university was facing a serious financial crisis together with the Higher Education Commission Islamabad. He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing funds amounting to Rs 20 billion for overcoming the ongoing financial problems in the public sector universities.

Dr Mohammad Asif Khan congratulated the graduates and their parents. He advised those who have joined jobs to serve the society. The vice-chancellor shed light on certain development, research and development projects. He said the University of Peshawar was the major and oldest seat of learning of the province.

Those who received gold medals included Momal Ishaq, Sania Kiran, Ayesha Malik, Shaista Yousaf, Saddam Hussain, Maida Waheed, Uzma Javed, Shakeeba, Alia Hassan, Kinza Wafa, Urooj Sahar, Shena Urooj, Tehniat Elahi, Anmol Irfan, Naseem Ahmad, Javed Khan, Mohammad Khan, Tanver Ahmad, Uzma Rahman, Mehran and Saadia Riaz.