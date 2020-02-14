Cleric found strangled in madrassa

MANSEHRA: A cleric was found strangled to death at a seminary in Hari Mera locality in the limits of Pulrah Police Station early Thursday, police officials said.

“We have started an investigation into the blind murder case of Qari Mohammad Khalid as someone according to evidence from the crime scene spent the night at his room and strangled him to death. The killer managed to flee through the window,” District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch told reporters. He said he visited the Madrassa-i-Markaz-i-Islamia in Tanawal where the body of the cleric was found in one of the rooms.

He said a student knocked at the door of the room to awaken the cleric for the morning Fajr prayers. “He informed others after he didn’t receive any response. They broke open the door and found the cleric dead and the window of the room open,” DPO Sadiq Baloch said. “We have collected forensic evidence and questioned the students and management of the seminary and would soon arrest the culprits behind this murder,” he added. A police party led by SHO Pulrah, Sadaqat Nisar, shifted the body to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital in Mansehra city where a large crowd had assembled.

The body was handed over to the deceased’s family after the completion of the medico-legal formalities. Shah Badshah, the cousin of the slain cleric and a resident of Kolai-Palas district, said that Qari Mohammad Khalid, 30, was appointed as teacher at the seminary some nine months ago.