All CDA members holding look-after charge

Islamabad: The federal government has given look-after charge of the Member (Finance) in the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to Rana Shakeel Asghar. A BPS-20 officer of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Group.

The Establishment Division has issued a notification to make stop gap arrangement till appointment of a regular Member Finance. Rana Shakeel is currently posted as Director (Audit and Accounts) in CDA.

However, a junior officer of BPS-19 from the Pakistan Customs Services, Naveed Elahi has been given look-after charge of Member (Estate) in CDA. Currently he is posted as director general (Estate) in the authority.

He would also continue to perform task of the Board member till appointment of a regular Member (Estate).

The task of other board members is also being performed by the officer on look-after and stop-gap arrangement basis. The officers of BPS-20 Humayun Akhtar and Shahid Mahmood, had already been given temporary charge of Member (Engineering) and Member (Planning). Both the officers hail from CDA's engineering wing. One of the four senior officers or any other officer would likely be given additional charge of Member (Administration) as per local arrangements.