PIPS to host talk on Muslim identities

Islamabad : The Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), in collaboration with the Australian High Commission, will host a talk for the distinguished Australian-based Pakistani origin academic Professor Samina Yasmeen, around the topic ‘Muslim Identities in Australia here on February 17.

Professor Samina Yasmeen (AM) is Director of Centre for Muslim States and Societies and lectures in Political Science and International Relations in the School of Social Sciences, the University of Western Australia (UWA), Perth. She is a specialist in political and strategic developments in South Asia (particularly Pakistan), the role of Islam in world politics, and citizenship among immigrant women. She is the author of Jihad and Dawah: Evolving Narratives of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamat ud Dawah (Hurst, 7 2017), and Understanding Muslim Identities: From Perceived Relative Exclusion to Inclusion (2008).

Professor Yasmeen has also served on the National Consultative Committee of International Security Issues; the Australian Multicultural Advisory Council; the Council for Immigration Services and Status Resolution, the Australian Multicultural Council, National Australia Day Council, and the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. She is currently a Vice-President of the Australian Institute for International Affairs (WA Branch). The conference will invite participants from civil society, think tanks, academia, politics and media.