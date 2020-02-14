UAE ambassador meets PIBT chairman

Islamabad : Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaibi and Deputy Head of Mission Abdul Aziz Al Niyadi met Punjab Investment Board and Trade (PIBT) Chairman Tanveer Ilyas Khan at his residence, says a press release.

The issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail on investment and cooperation between the two countries. Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan informed the Ambassador that an integrated investment system has been created in Punjab and now special zones are being created for the investors in Pakistan for which Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar issued special instructions. And in the future, investment in Pakistan will not only be safe but also profitable.

The UAE and Pakistan have brotherly ties, we are involved in the relations of culture and our nations are in an endless relationship of Islam. The UAE Ambassador said that many UAE companies are investing in Pakistan, including several large business groups and in the future, we will attract UAE investors to invest in Punjab. They will also have considerable benefits and will create employment opportunities in Pakistan. “Pakistan is a paradise for tourism in the region,” he said. The UAE ambassador said that after the earthquake, our government launched several projects to help Kashmiri and Pakistani brothers, including hospitals, there were educational institutions and mosques. Hospitals, Schools, and built-in Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad, and Rawalakot are noteworthy.

Six schemes have been completed in Muzaffarabad city and many welfare schemes are underway in southern Punjab. Ambassador appreciated the investment efforts of Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and said that they are aware that he has attracted many investors from the United Arab Emirates by calling them to Pakistan at personal expense and now the UAE investors are ready for investing in Pakistan and many will start investing heavily in Pakistan in this regard. Former Naval Chief Admiral Abdul Aziz Mirza, Sardar Group CEO Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Chairman Citizens Manufacturers Association & Chairman of the leading hospital in Islamabad Chaudhary Naseer Ahmed, and Sardar Omar Tanveer were also present on the occasion.