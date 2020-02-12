Poor condition of bridge endangers lives

DIR: The lives of thousands of people from the six villages in the remote Kohistan valley in Upper Dir are in danger due to the poor condition of the Natkoon jeepable bridge.

The bridge has become extremely dangerous for the travellers. The residents of Narkoon Bala, Narkoon Payeen, Gorrai Bala, Gorrai Payeen, and others use this bridge to go to others parts of the district in vehicles. The residents said that up to 40,000 population of the area were compelled to use the bridge because it was the only source of communication for them with others parts of the district. The residents complained about it to Assistant Commissioner, Sheringal, Muhammad Saqib Khan, a few days back. They had asked him to visit the bridge and examine the situation.