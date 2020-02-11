Admin activated to check prices: CM Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed political situation and other matters of mutual interest.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar said that administration had been activated to overcome price hike and vowed to leave no stone unturned to facilitate the common man. The corruption of the past has been buried and transparency is being promoted under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. The government is taking different steps for the public welfare.

The opposition has no agenda except concealing its corruption but the political orphans will have to face defeat again. Nobody will be allowed to interrupt the process of public welfare, he added. Governor Ch Sarwar vowed to continue jointly working for the welfare of the masses and added that the government was more stabilised under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.