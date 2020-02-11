LHC to hear Maryam’s ECL plea on 18th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday fixed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking her removal from the Exit Control List (ECL) for hearing on February 18.A two-member bench of the LHC headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear the plea. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh will be the other member of the bench.
