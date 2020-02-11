‘Occupied Kashmir turnedinto world’s largest prison’

LAHORE :Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Monday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to draw the world’s attention to the plight of the people of Indian-Held Kashmir who have been facing lockdown and curfew over six months.

In this regard, the LCWU’s Department of Mass Communication organised a seminar where Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Fakhar Imam said the occupied valley had been turned into the world’s biggest prison and added the day was not far off when India would have to end illegal occupation of Kashmir. He said no regime in Pakistan forgot the Kashmir cause and never agreed to accept Kashmir as a bilateral issue because it was indeed a global issue. He said UN Security Council session held in August last year was the proof of the fact that Kashmir was an international recognised dispute. He said Kashmir cause was in our DNA and we just needed to create awareness the world.

Addressing the ceremony, Member Provincial Assembly Uzma Kardar said Kashmir is our jugular vein. She said the Prime Minister had called himself the Ambassador of Kashmir and added the ugly face of the Modi government had been exposed. She said all minorities were unsafe in India. LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, Head of the Department of Mass Communication Dr Anjum Zia also spoke on the occasion.

A documentary on Kashmiris struggle by ISPR was also played on the occasion while the LCWU students also chanted slogans in support of the struggle of Kashmiris for the right to self-determination.

Expats: Solution to problems of Overseas Pakistanis is the top priority of PTI-led government and we are promoting Information Technology in order to achieve that goal.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, this was stated by Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab, Ch Waseem Akhtar, while giving instructions to the dealing officers in a meeting.

The Vice Chairperson on the occasion said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been inked between Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab and Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) which aims at continuing the already established call centre (111-672-672) at PITB round the clock.

It shall also help in keeping all time liaison with overseas Pakistanis for their complaints and status thereon. Nadra facilitation desk has also been established on the premises of OPC Office Club Road to provide assistance to Overseas Pakistanis in making National Identity Cards, he added. Use of modern Information Technology will bring improvement in the performance of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

We are utilising all available resources for the timely resolution of the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis and will continue to strive for our overseas Pakistani brothers and sisters, he said.