Admin activated to check prices: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed political situation and other matters of mutual interest.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar said that administration had been activated to overcome price hike and vowed to leave no stone unturned to facilitate the common man. The corruption of the past has been buried and transparency is being promoted under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. The government is taking different steps for the public welfare.

The opposition has no agenda except concealing its corruption but the political orphans will have to face defeat again. Nobody will be allowed to interrupt the process of public welfare, he added. Governor Ch Sarwar vowed to continue jointly working for the welfare of the masses and added that the government was more stabilised under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

cricket team: Usman Buzdar has congratulated national cricket team over its success against Bangladesh in the first Test match.

In a statement, he said the Pakistani cricketers outclass the opponents by showing best performance, adding that cricket-lovers enjoyed the best play. He hoped that journey of success will continue and Pakistani team will also achieve success in the next Test match to clean sweep.

greets bowler: Usman Buzdar has congratulated bowler Naseem Shah for becoming the youngest player to take Test hat-trick and added that it is an honour for the country as well as for the youngest bowler.

Naseem Shah exhibited his best abilities and played an important role in Pakistan’s victory in the Test match.

It is hoped that Naseem Shah will achieve many more successes in future by showing the best performance, the chief minister concluded.