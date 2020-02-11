close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

Man and son killed in accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

DASKA: A man and his son were killed in an accident in the area of Sadar police on Monday. Abdul Salam and Ghulam Murtaza were on their way to Gujranwala on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit them. As a result, both were killed on the spot.

SHOT DEAD: A youth was shot dead over monetary dispute in the area of Bombanwala police on Monday. Asif Naveed of Gojera village gave loan to accused Anjum Shahzad and Najam Shahzad some time ago. When he demanded his money bake, the accused allegedly shot him dead.

FOUR GAMBLERS HELD: Police on Monday arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money from them. On a tip-off, the police raided a den and arrested Rasheed, Mehmood, Saim and Ali.

