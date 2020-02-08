close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

Protesters demand public hanging for child killers

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

NOWSHERA: The residents here on Friday demanded public hanging for those who had assaulted and later killed an eight-year-old girl in the Nowshera district.

The people staged a protest demonstration to ask the government to publicly hang the perpetrators in the rape and murder case.

They also demanded the constitution of a special model court to try the accused to hand down an exemplary punishment to them. Those who spoke on the occasion included Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami leader Maulana Hamidul Haq, Awami National Party leader Mian Yahya Shah Kakakhel, Pakistan People’s Party leader Mian Jamal Shah Kakakhel and others. A large number of local people carrying banners and placards participated in the protest.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar