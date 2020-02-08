Protesters demand public hanging for child killers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The residents here on Friday demanded public hanging for those who had assaulted and later killed an eight-year-old girl in the Nowshera district.
The people staged a protest demonstration to ask the government to publicly hang the perpetrators in the rape and murder case.
They also demanded the constitution of a special model court to try the accused to hand down an exemplary punishment to them. Those who spoke on the occasion included Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami leader Maulana Hamidul Haq, Awami National Party leader Mian Yahya Shah Kakakhel, Pakistan People’s Party leader Mian Jamal Shah Kakakhel and others. A large number of local people carrying banners and placards participated in the protest.
