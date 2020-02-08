Shujaat greets Canadian MP of Pakistani origin

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain telephoned Salma Zahid, MP, and felicitated her on her election as the chairperson of Canada-Pakistan Parliamentarian Friendship Group and expressed best wishes to her for performing her responsibilities admirably.

Shujaat Hussain said that Overseas Pakistanis were playing an important role in improving the image of the county. “We are proud of them for representing Pakistan in an appreciable manner,” he added.

He said that the parliamentarians of both countries could play an important role in stabilising the bilateral relations and hopefully Salma Zahid would play an effective role in promoting and stabilising Pak-Canada relations.

Doctors’ delegation: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that health sector should be such that the doctors do not go out of the country instead they return to Pakistan like what had happened in PML-Q tenure.

He said this while talking to a delegation of young doctors, nurses and para-medical staff who called on him under the leadership of Grand Health Alliance Punjab President Suleman Habib Chaudhry at his residence on Friday.

Pervaiz Elahi said the problems faced by young doctors, nurses and para-medical staff problems should be solved and they should also serve the patients dedicatedly and devotedly.

The delegation included Dr Nadir Butt, YDA president, Malik Munir Ahmad, president, Punjab Para-Medical Staff Association, Muhammad Nusrat, Dr Jaffer Naqvi, Dr Mudassar Mirza, Dr Mehmoodul Hassan, Dr Hasnain Ahmad, Dr Saud Afzal, Dr Usman, Dr Ehtesham, Dr Naqqash and Dr Abdul Rehman.

The Grand Health Alliance Punjab president apprised the PA Speaker of their problems and demands. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that it was the work of the government to remove deficiencies in all sectors, including health.